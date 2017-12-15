Entertainment

Producer of live events drops ties to Tavis Smiley

FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley‚Äôs talk show after an independent investigation uncovered ‚Äúmultiple, credible allegations‚Äù of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Tavis Smiley's career has taken another hit as live producer Mills Entertainment pulled out of backing the TV host's theatrical production focusing on the last year of Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.

Smiley, who has been indefinitely suspended from his PBS talk show and lost his Walmart sponsorship, was to launch a nationwide 40-city tour of "Death of a King: A Live Theatrical Experience," based on his 2014 book.

But Mills Entertainment said Friday that "in light of the recent allegations" it will "suspending our relationship with" Smiley. "We take seriously the allegations," the statement added.

PBS suspended Smiley after an independent investigation uncovered "multiple, credible allegations of conduct that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS."

Smiley has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

