Entertainment

Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus to perform Elton John tribute show

FILE - In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay‚Äôs Chris Martin are set to honor Elton John at a tribute concert. The Recording Academy announced Friday that it will tape "Elton John: I'm Still Standing A GRAMMY Salute‚Äù at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 30, 2018, two days after the 2018 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this March 25, 2017 file photo, Elton John arrives at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Bernie Taupin celebration in Los Angeles. Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay‚Äôs Chris Martin are set to honor Elton John at a tribute concert. The Recording Academy announced Friday that it will tape "Elton John: I'm Still Standing A GRAMMY Salute‚Äù at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 30, 2018, two days after the 2018 Grammy Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay's Chris Martin are set to honour Elton John at a tribute concert next month.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that it will tape "Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 30, two days after the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The concert will broadcast at a later date on CBS. The Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

Others set to honour John onstage include John Legend, Miranda Lambert, Kesha, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Maren Morris. John will also perform.

John has won five Grammys and received 34 nominations. He is also the recipient of the Grammy Legend Award.

____

Online:

https://www.grammy.com/

https://www.eltonjohn.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular