'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' boasts $45 million opening night

LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is off to a death star-sized start at the box office. Disney says Friday that the eighth installment in the space franchise has earned an estimated $45 million from Thursday night showings.

It's the second-highest Thursday night preview tally following the $57 million start for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which kicked off this modern trilogy in 2015.

"The Last Jedi" is expected to net around $200 million throughout the weekend, which would make it the fourth-biggest opening of all time. It's set to play on 4,232 screens in North America.