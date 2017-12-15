The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 14, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
2. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
4. Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé), Ed Sheeran
5. Never Be the Same, Camila Cabello
6. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
7. I Want to Know What Love Is, Chloe Kohanski
8. Both Sides Now, Addison Agen
9. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha
10. Bad at Love, Halsey
Top Albums
1. What Makes You Country, Luke Bryan
2. ÷, Ed Sheeran
3. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix
4. Double Or Nothing, Big Sean & Metro Boomin
5. Reputation, Taylor Swift
6. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
7. You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani
8. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
9. boom., Walker Hayes
10. Christmas, Michael Bublé
