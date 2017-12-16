Vancouver concert promoter bans Nazi symbols at shows

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver concert promoter has announced a zero tolerance policy against hate speech at her shows after a man was witnessed making a Nazi salute.

Nikki Gould with Journeyman Productions says when she was alerted about the man making the gesture at a Dec. 8 heavy metal show at Pub 340, she asked him to leave the venue.

She says he ignored her request and she alerted a bartender who had security escort the man out.

The incident didn't escalate and Journeyman Productions later posted on its Facebook page that it was implementing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone making Nazi gestures or wearing Nazi or racist symbols at future shows.

Gould says a few people have commented that the rule restricts freedom of speech.

But she says people attending concerts should feel safe and be free from racist and discriminatory remarks or symbols.