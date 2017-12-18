HBO's documentary chief, Sheila Nevins, leaving network

NEW YORK — The woman who has run HBO's documentary unit for 38 years and has been a key gatekeeper in the making of its nonfiction films says she will be stepping down early next year.

Sheila Nevins has worked on productions that have won 32 Emmy Awards, 42 Peabody Awards and 26 Academy Awards.

She told The New York Times that she'll be leaving but will continue to work on some leftover projects for HBO.