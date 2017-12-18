Travelers shows negative consequences of vilifying people for differences: Schneller

The Show: Travelers, Season 2, Episode 12

The Moment: Saying our prayers

Travelers are people from the future who, in order to save humankind, beam their consciousnesses back to the present day, into humans who are about to die. Vincent (Enrico Colantoni) was Traveler 001 – he created the technology, but has gone off mission. Now a lackey is building him some kind of machine.

“For 2000 years mankind believed that He created man in His image, guiding our lives, hearing our prayers,” Vincent orates as Lackey works.

“Could you hand me the screwdriver?” Lackey asks.

Vincent ignores him. “But when those prayers weren’t answered, we chalked it up to His will,” he continues. “Then mankind created the power to build god. A machine more powerful than any human mind could ever be… We blindly obey its orders, with a belief that salvation will come.”

“It’s a Phillips head,” Lackey tries again.

“The problem isn’t the fact that we believed in God,” Vincent says.

“It’s that we didn’t believe in ourselves,” Lackey finishes. “Fine, I’ll get it.” He grabs the screwdriver.

Sci-fi always asks the big questions. Later this hour, someone wonders, “Do people in the future still pray?” But this episode points out a pattern of behaviour that couldn’t be timelier: It’s in humanity’s interest to embrace the Travelers. Instead, people decide to hunt them down, cast them out. They vilify them because they’re different.