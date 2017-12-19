Author of online hit 'Cat Person' has 7-figure book deal
NEW YORK — The author of the online sensation "Cat Person" has a seven-figure book deal.
Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Kristen Roupenian's debut story collection "You Know You Want This" is scheduled for the spring of 2019.
Scout Press did not disclose financial details for the two-book deal, which also includes a novel. But two publishing officials tell the AP that bidding topped $1 million. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss negotiations.
"Cat Person" was released by The New Yorker earlier this month. It's the fictional story of a 20-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man who become friendly through texting and the disillusion that follows. "Cat Person" soon went viral and was widely debated and analyzed.
