Donna Summer musical with Canadian director and choreographer heads to Broadway

SAN DIEGO — A musical about disco singer Donna Summer, from Canadian writer-director Des McAnuff and Toronto-raised choreographer Sergio Trujillo, is headed to Broadway.

Producers say "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" will begin preview performances at New York's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28 and open on April 23.

The show is told through the lens of Summer's final concert and charts the life of the singer-songwriter, from her modest Boston childhood to international stardom.

It has a score with more than 20 of Summer's hits, including "Love to Love You, Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff."

Three actresses play the title role.

The show is produced by Tommy Mottola and the Dodgers.

McAnuff, who was born in Illinois and raised in Toronto, co-wrote the script with Colman Domingo and Robert Cary. He's also the show's director.

Trujillo, who was born in Colombia and raised in Toronto, is doing the choreography.

McAnuff and Trujillo also worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical "Jersey Boys."