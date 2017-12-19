PBS to air BBC show with Katty Kay in Rose time slot
NEW YORK — PBS will air a BBC news program featuring Washington correspondent Katty Kay for the second half of Charlie Rose's vacated time slot, pairing it with a previously announced show featuring Christiane Amanpour.
The program, titled "Beyond 100 Days," features the London-based Christian Fraser as co-anchor. It originated as a temporary show to report on the Trump administration, but has continued indefinitely — hence the unusual title.
PBS has had to move quickly to find content for its 11 p.m. hour when Rose's show ended suddenly amid charges of sexual misconduct.
The service faces the same challenge now at midnight after cutting Tavis Smiley loose on charges of inappropriate
