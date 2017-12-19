PBS to air BBC show with Katty Kay in Rose time slot

NEW YORK — PBS will air a BBC news program featuring Washington correspondent Katty Kay for the second half of Charlie Rose's vacated time slot, pairing it with a previously announced show featuring Christiane Amanpour.

The program, titled "Beyond 100 Days," features the London-based Christian Fraser as co-anchor. It originated as a temporary show to report on the Trump administration, but has continued indefinitely — hence the unusual title.

PBS has had to move quickly to find content for its 11 p.m. hour when Rose's show ended suddenly amid charges of sexual misconduct.