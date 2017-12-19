Review: Book of celeb interviews best enjoyed in small sips
A
A
Share via Email
Anyone Who's Anyone: The Astonishing Celebrity Interviews, 1987-2017" (Harper), by George Wayne
Eagerly plucked from the pages of Vanity Fair, the Daily Front Row and R.O.M.E. and thrust into the public's hands comes George ("GW") Wayne's collection of his
In GW's snappy Q&As, he asks much less about the stars' latest work and instead charges with gusto into the hidden corners of their lives. In a bewildering way, his calculated ploys, cloaked sometimes in flattery and other times in outright mockery ("Do you think Hollywood thinks you're a has-been?"), provoke the famous to vulnerability. Before they realize it, they're ticking off the contents of their medicine cabinets and casually dishing on
Joan Rivers, Fabio, Ivana Trump, Kathleen Turner and Geraldo, among others, grace the pages (some more grudgingly than others). The interviews serve as snapshots of the times, and reading them five or 25 years after the fact proves amusing. We remember the film or book or play one embarked upon, now knowing if that was the project that shot the star to even higher fame or served as the final flicker of a spiraling career.
So tightly condensed are GW's lavish cajoleries and prodding condescension that the read can feel a bit like drinking chardonnay from a fire hose. One Hollywood plastic surgery anecdote slipped among the glamorous pages of Vanity Fair proves deliciously interesting, but placed between dozens of other similarly
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse