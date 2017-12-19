The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 17, 2017: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The V Card by Lauren Blakely & Lili Valente - No ISBN Available - (Lauren Blakely Books)

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The People vs. Alex Cross by James Patterson - 9780316508827 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Comfort & Joy by Kristin Hannah - 9780345486356 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10The Ex by Alafair Burke - 9780062390509 - (Harper)

