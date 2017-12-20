Johanna Schneller: Do all women have the exact same Christmas dream?
W and Lifetime holiday movies are like living on nothing but marshmallows and gingerbread.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Show: My Christmas Secret/Note/Calendar/Melody to Remember, Snowed In with My Christmas Prince at Evergreen/Holly Lodge/Mistletoe Inn (W)
The Moment: The inevitable kiss
Gretchen/Christine/Chloe/Samantha is a teacher/romance novelist/baker/innkeeper who used to believe in Christmas, but doesn’t any more. (She/her mom/the Christmas ghost she meets is played by Jamie-Lynn Sigler/Lacey Chabert/Cindy Williams/anyone who used to have a TV series.)
When her marriage ends/spouse dies/job fails/parent falls ill, she returns to her adorable hometown, which always has a snow-covered, over-decorated main street. She runs into her ex-boyfriend/guy she used to crush on/handsome male work rival, and something magic happens. The whole town gets involved in her advent calendar/secret admirer/baking contest/inn renovation/dance performance/town gazebo decorating project, and she learns that the true meaning of Christmas is to be a friend/slow down/let love in.
Then, just as it begins to snow/carolers arrive/the town square tree is lit, David/Kevin/Alex Prince of Madelvia leans over and smooches her on the old-timey carousel/porch swing/hearth.
Billed as the “Biggest Gift Ever,” W is showing back-to-back holiday movies every day this month, and wow, I did not realize how many women dream about opening a bakery. Clearly, market research shows that W’s audience is stressed out, and wants to watch only pretty-but-not-model-pretty heroines in cute red coats snogging old flames with artfully stubbled cheeks. It’s like living on nothing but marshmallows and gingerbread. It’s super-fun until your teeth fall out.
I’m fine with having a dream, but does it always have to be the exact same dream? Are women really this lonely, not to mention unimaginative? And if happiness really was under our noses all along, as these movies insist, um, wouldn’t we all be happy by now?
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
Most Popular
-
-
How to register to receive $25 Loblaw card after bread price-fixing arrangement admission
-
'Slow down:' Nearly 30 collisions reported in Halifax area after black ice forms Wednesday
-
PHOTOS: Vancouver police laud Good Samaritan after Burrard Bridge crash