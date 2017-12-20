Men who robbed electronics store at gunpoint made off with televisions
BURLINGTON, Ont. — Police say two men who robbed an electronics store at gunpoint made off with a truck full of televisions.
Investigators say a pair of men entered a 2001 Audio Video shop in a Burlington, Ont., strip mall Wednesday night, armed with handguns.
Police say one man kept an eye on store employees while the other loaded an unknown number of televisions into what officers believe was a Uhaul truck parked behind the store.
Officers say no one was injured in the robbery.
The suspects are described as black males in their early to mid-20s, between five-foot-ten and six-foot-one, with medium builds.
