Biopic breathes new life into the Tonya Harding saga

American counterculture icon Jerry Rubin once famously stated “the problem with fame is that you get frozen in one frame and nothing you can do can alter the nature.”

Never has that quote applied to anyone more than one-time renowned figure skater Tonya Harding.

Harding rose to fame as a champion skater, but she’s almost exclusively remembered for her alleged role in an attack aimed at eliminating fellow competitor Nancy Kerrigan from the 1994 Olympics.

“I don’t know how to convince people of this but she’s actually a really kind person,” said Aussie actor Margot Robbie of the notorious real-life character she portrays in the biopic I, Tonya. “I mean if I was letting someone make a movie about my life, I’d be an absolute wreck — especially if someone is trying to highlight all the most traumatic things that have ever happened.”

And I, Tonya clearly shows there was much trauma behind the Oregon-born skater’s obsessive determination. From her bizarrely caustic upbringing to her abusive relationship with husband and conspirator Jeff Gillooly, Harding’s story may not ask for forgiveness but she definitely didn’t get a fair shake either.

“The thing we wanted to fight against was this idea of distilling people down into a caricature or stereotype because it’s just not accurate,” said Robbie, who also produced the movie. “She’s a person and all this stuff happened to her and you have to understand before you judge her that there’s probably a lot more to it.”

I, Tonya is certainly unique as far as biopics go. Based on “irony-free, wildly contradictory, and totally true” interviews with its real-life characters, I, Tonya takes pride in its wild wit and quirkiness, yet adds a sobering look at the cruel irony that comes with notoriety in today’s culture.