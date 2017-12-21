Elvis Presley memorabilia on auction block at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Items associated with Elvis Presley are on the auction block, including the rocker's rocking chair from the Jungle Room at Graceland.
Graceland said in a news release the wood and maroon vinyl rocking chair is estimated to bring $10,000 to $15,000, with a minimum bid of $5,000. Bids can be entered on the auction's
The auction includes 271 items such as clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia and Hollywood items. All items are from third-party collectors.
The auction will be held at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the
