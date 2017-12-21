PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 12/10/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. "Year One" by Nora roberts (St. Martin's)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)

6. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

9. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

12. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

13. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

15. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

4. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

5. "Obama" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

6. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

7. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

8. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

9. "Bobby Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

11. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street)

12. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

13. "Tasty Latest and Greatest" (Clarkson Potter)

14. "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

15. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (W)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

3. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

4. "Final Scream" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "Venom of the Mountain Man" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

6. "Revival" by Stephen King (Pocket)

7. "Thursdays at Eight" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

9. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Vision)

10. "Filthy Rich" by Patterson/Connelly (Vision)

11. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

12. "The Christmas Wish" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. "Silver Bells" by Fern Michaels et al. (Zebra)

14. "Wyoming Winter" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

15. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

4. "16th Seduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central)

5. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

6. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

8. "The Black Book" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2018" by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

10. "Instant Pot Cookbook" (HMH)

11. "Count to Ten" by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. "Sleep No More" by Jonathan T. Gilliam (Scout)

14. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

15. "Pachinko" (National Book Award) by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)