Rapper XXXTentacion to be released on battery charges
MIAMI — The Florida-based rapper XXXTentacion will be released from a Miami jail on house arrest while awaiting trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend and then tried to bribe her.
The rapper's attorney, David Bogenschutz, said Wednesday that a judge ordered the 19-year-old rapper to be released for 60 days. That will likely happen Thursday.
Police say the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, beat up his then-girlfriend last year and then called her from jail, offering money if she would drop the charges. Bogenschutz declined comment on the charges.
XXXTentacion has had nine songs appear on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this year, including "Jocelyn Flores" which peaked at No. 31.
