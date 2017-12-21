WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 10.

FICTION

1. "The Getaway" (DWK ?12) by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

6. "Year One: Chronicles of the One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

7. "A Loud Winter's Nap" by Katy Hudson (Capstone Young Readers)

8. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Dell)

9. "Dork Diaries 12" by Rachel Renée Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

10. "Wonder" (movie tie-in) by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow & Company)

2. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)

4. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

5. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

6. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

7. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

8. "Garth Brooks: Anthology Part 1 LE" by Garth Brooks (Pearl Records, Inc.)

9. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

10. "Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Killman Creek" by Rachel Caine (Thomas & Mercer)

2. "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker" by E.L. James (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Random House)

4. "Comfort and Joy" by Kristin Hannah (Random House Publishing Group)

5. "Redbird Christmas" by Fannie Flagg (Random House Publishing Group)

6. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

8. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "Year One: Chronicles of the One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Kindness Boomerang" by Orly Wahba (Flatiron Books)

2. "The Last Black Unicorn" by Tiffany Haddish (Gallery Books)

3. "Blood, Sweat, and Pixels" by Jason Schreier (Harper Paperbacks)

4. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. "For the Love" by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson, Inc.)

6. "Clean Soups" by Rebecca Katz/Potter (TenSpeed/Harmony)

7. "Grant and Twain" by Mark Perry (Random House Publishing Group)

8. "God's Secretaries" by Adam Nicolson (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. "Leonardo da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperCollins Publishers)