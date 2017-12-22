Elizabeth Vargas leaving ABC News after 2 decades

NEW YORK — Elizabeth Vargas says she is leaving ABC News next spring after two decades, much of it as anchor of the newsmagazine "20/20."

ABC News President James Goldston says in a statement Friday that Vargas is leaving to pursue new ventures. She is 55.

In a note to colleagues, Vargas says that she is "incredibly lucky to work with the best in the business." She co-anchors the newsmagazine with David Muir, after having replaced Barbara Walters 14 years ago.