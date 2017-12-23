Life-size elf decoration turns heads, even loses his own
ROCKPORT, Mass. — A life-size elf mannequin on display in a Massachusetts yard has been turning heads — and occasionally losing his own.
Actress Melissa McMeekin has been having a little fun by moving her 6-foot-tall elf doll to different locations outside her Rockport home.
During the countdown to Christmas, Daryl the red-suited elf has appeared seated on a tree branch, riding a bicycle, lying on a hammock and tied up like a hostage.
McMeekin tells the Gloucester Times her family has been getting a kick out of the double takes the
McMeekin's acting credits include "The Fighter," ''American Hustle" and other films.
Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com
