Media face challenges in rush to misconduct reckoning
NEW YORK — Talk-show host Tavis Smiley isn't just angry at PBS for firing him on sexual misconduct charges. He's angry about his depiction in the media.
Smiley believes that if he hadn't talked publicly about romantic relationships with subordinates at his company, the
Conflation of different forms of
"The media is painting with too broad a brush," Smiley said. "We have lost all sense of nuance and proportionality in how we cover these stories."
Actor Matt Damon was torched for broaching the topic recently. He told ABC News that all accused men shouldn't be lumped together because there's a spectrum of
"Both of those
Actress Minnie Driver called Damon tone-deaf. Actress Alyssa Milano, who began a cultural movement by urging other women who have been harassed to proclaim #MeToo on social media, tweeted in reply that victims are hurt by all forms of misconduct. All are evidence of misogyny.
Still, as the rush of stories about
The New York Daily News groups many of its stories about misconduct allegations under the tag "Perv Nation." The newspaper makes clear that not all allegations are the same, said Daily News executive Rebecca Baker, also president of the Society of Professional Journalists.
However, she said, "I don't think the media can tell people what to think or stop people from conflating things."
Society is in the midst of a debate over changing norms of
"It's a good way for society to change its values," Lemann said. "It's a bad way to protect individual rights."
In Smiley's case, PBS agreed that his history of dating subordinates was the central issue in his firing. But a PBS statement also spoke mysteriously of "other conduct," giving no other details in order to protect the privacy of people who complained about him.
An unwillingness, or inability, to specify
A television news producer recently dismissed because of his
But how he's judged is ultimately out of his control, since neither employer nor employee will publicly say what the person actually did that cost him his job.
Early stories on misconduct cases — think the Times and New Yorker on Weinstein, The Washington Post on Rose and Roy Moore — were meticulously reported and have proven airtight. The challenge for news organizations is maintaining that
"If you don't have one of these things really nailed down, it's a very bad thing for you," Lemann said. "Whoever gets one of these things wrong, it's going to be very embarrassing."
The story has already led to some unorthodox decisions. Vox.com assigned a woman who alleged harassment by Thrush, who said the incident still made her angry, to report and write on accusations by her and others. Having someone with a clear personal stake report such a sensitive story would make many news organizations squeamish, although no substantive questions have been raised about her work.
Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt wrote in The Washington Post about rough justice being dispensed by the media, "much of it deserved." Even the worst offenders deserve due process, he said. It isn't easy or quick — but other victims are watching, wondering whether it is safe to speak out.
"Rarely does media have such a complicated job with stakes as high as these," he wrote.
