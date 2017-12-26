'The Last Jedi' collects almost $100M at holiday box office
A
A
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" claimed the biggest Christmas haul over the four-day holiday weekend, adding almost $100 million to its coffers, according to box office figures released Tuesday.
Four new releases couldn't catch the intergalactic juggernaut.
Of the new films, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" fared best. The Sony adventure debuted in second place with $55.4 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $99,025,055, 4,232 locations, $23,399 average, $395,627,411, 2 weeks.
2. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $55,400,000, 3,765 locations, $14,714 average, $72,005,967, 1 week.
3. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $26,424,890, 3,447 locations, $7,666 average, $26,424,890, 1 week.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $14,410,116, 3,006 locations, $4,794 average, $19,008,847, 1 week.
5. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $10,118,526, 3,630 locations, $2,787 average, $29,601,410, 2 weeks.
6. "Coco," Disney, $8,188,615, 2,111 locations, $3,879 average, $164,307,743, 5 weeks.
7. "Downsizing," Paramount, $7,670,130, 2,668 locations, $2,875 average, $7,670,130, 1 week.
8. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $5,514,455, 806 locations, $6,842 average, $8,367,532, 5 weeks.
9. "Father Figures," Warner Bros., $5,480,000, 2,902 locations, $1,888 average, $5,480,000, 1 week.
10. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $4,420,381, 730 locations, $6,055 average, $8,986,046, 4 weeks.
11. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $2,697,076, 816 locations, $3,305 average, $115,654,826, 6 weeks.
12. "All the Money In the World," Sony, $2,600,000, 2,068 locations, $1,257 average, $2,600,000, 1 week.
13. "Tiger Zinda Hai," Yash Raj Films, $2,569,231, 299 locations, $8,593 average, $2,569,231, 1 week.
14. "The Star," Sony, $1,550,000, 1,106 locations, $1,401 average, $38,641,925, 6 weeks.
15. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $1,510,000, 1,101 locations, $1,371 average, $223,133,455, 6 weeks.
16. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $1,476,026, 1,073 locations, $1,376 average, $99,751,582, 7 weeks.
17. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,414,496, 372 locations, $3,802 average, $28,715,314, 8 weeks.
18. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $1,209,633, 488 locations, $2,479 average, $16,020,034, 4 weeks.
19. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $1,163,335, 701 locations, $1,660 average, $309,454,093, 8 weeks.
20. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $1,042,075, 271 locations, $3,845 average, $1,042,075, 1 week.
___
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse