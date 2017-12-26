The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending December 24, 2017: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. The Rooster Bar by John Grisham - 9780385541183 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Sinful Empire by Meghan March - 9781943796045 - (Meghan March LLC)

6. End Game by David Baldacci - 9781455586639 - (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Sweet Little Lies by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)

8. The Last Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine - 9780062667595 - (Harper)

9. The Midnight Line by Lee Child - 9780399593499 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Sweet Little Memories by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.