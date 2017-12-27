Prince Harry to guest edit BBC show, interviewing Obama
LONDON — Prince Harry is trying out life as a journalist by serving as guest editor on the BBC's flagship radio news program.
Harry is interviewing a number of figures including former President Barack Obama in the program broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.
He chose some of the topics and focuses on issues he has been involved in, including mental health and the military.
In the pre-recorded interview, Obama tells Harry that when he left the White House for the final time he had an overall feeling of "serenity" despite the sense that much was still unachieved.
Guest editors are a holiday tradition on the popular Radio 4 morning news program.
