Rihanna mourns cousin's death, calls an end to gun violence

NEW YORK — Rihanna is mourning the death of her cousin and calling for an end to gun violence.

The singer posted photos of herself with 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on Instagram on Tuesday, writing that she "can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!"

Alleyne died Tuesday after being shot in Barbados, where Rihanna was born and raised. She also wrote, "Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence."

On Instagram on Wednesday, Rihanna posted a clip of her cousin smiling and filming himself. In the video he says, "It's nice to wake up and see all of your brothers and sisters."