The Latest: Ex-Miss Americas react to statement

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Latest on Miss America Organization seeking help of ex-Miss Americas and state title holders to find new leaders (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

Some former Miss Americas and state title holders are reacting negatively to a statement by the Miss America Organization that it's seeking their help to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.

In Facebook posts Wednesday night, some said the board had not yet reached out to them. Others said they wanted no involvement whatsoever by any current board members.

In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.

The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.

Dan Meyers, the group's interim board chairman, says former Miss Americas and state directors would recommend members for a search committee that would determine the organization's leadership structure, and choose individuals to fill those roles.

___

10 p.m.

Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.

The group tells The Associated Press that it's enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.

In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.

The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.