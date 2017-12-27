The Latest: Ex-Miss Americas react to statement
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Latest on Miss America Organization seeking help of ex-Miss Americas and state title holders to find new leaders (all times local):
11:50 p.m.
Some former Miss Americas and state title holders are reacting negatively to a statement by the Miss America Organization that it's seeking their help to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.
In Facebook posts Wednesday night, some said the board had not yet reached out to them. Others said they wanted no involvement whatsoever by any current board members.
In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.
The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.
Dan Meyers, the group's interim board chairman, says former Miss Americas and state directors would recommend members for a search committee that would determine the organization's leadership structure, and choose individuals to fill those roles.
___
10 p.m.
Trashed by emails sent by pageant officials, former Miss Americas will help choose the new leaders of the Miss America Organization.
The group tells The Associated Press that it's enlisting the help of former Miss Americas and state directors to recommend the next generation of leaders for the pageant.
In emails that were published last week by the Huffington Post, pageant officials ridiculed the appearance, intellect and sex lives of former Miss Americas.
The ensuing uproar led to the group's executive director, president, chairman and at least one other board member to resign.
Dan Meyers, the group's interim board chairman, says former Miss Americas and state directors will recommend members for a search committee that will determine the organization's leadership structure, and choose individuals to serve as those leaders.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
Most Popular
-
Barry and Honey Sherman deaths probe: What happened inside that mansion?
-
Young sisters found dead in Oak Bay, B.C., remembered as being 'full of energy'
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Tokyo-bound flight with Chrissy Teigen on-board turned back after passenger was on wrong plane