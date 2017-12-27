What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead

Our astrological expert Kelly Benson weighs in on what’s to come for world leaders and average Joes, alike.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Over the last two years, you increased your toolkit through focused education or on-the-job training. Now it's time to put those skills to work for you! Financial backing is strong in 2018. Count on the support you will need from personal and professional partnerships. Get ready to boost your career and reputation!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial challenges may have restricted your movements last year. In tightening your belt, you were forced to realign your ambitions. Next year you will expand the scope of your world by pursuing new studies that will benefit your career! Steps taken to enrich a union or a key partnership prove successful!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Significant relationships will undergo powerful transformations! You might recommit yourself to a partner or end a union after much deliberation. You’re changing unhealthy emotional patterns for good! As you develop your personal value system, you will grow a deeper sense of emotional security and self-worth. Intimate connections become more satisfying!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A culmination of your efforts will manifest now! Your hard work is about to pay off — get ready to take credit for it! A promotion or job change that leads to greater security is on the way. Relationships can be tested. (Don’t hold yourself back just to please someone else’s ego.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’ve been cultivating your natural talents — get ready to bring these gifts to market! You might open a business or branch out professionally. Lifestyle changes are also in the works! You’re improving your overall health by making simple modifications you can commit to. Your home will improve and your family might expand!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ve put a lot of effort into stabilizing your home scene and ensuring loved ones are taken care of. It's time to look at yourself as an individual and feed your soul needs. You’re rebuilding your ship from the inside out! Get in touch with your natural talents and expand on them!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’ve boosted your knowledge base through education and training in the last few years; this helps to lay the foundations for your next chapter. Get ready to drop anchor! You’re ready to commit to a community of people and a significant partner. More importantly, you’re creating a new infrastructure for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your financial belt was tightened in 2017. While this cramped your style, you got serious about where you derive meaning in your life. Moving ahead in 2018 you’re taking steps to acquire the knowledge you desire and master it! Jupiter sits in your sign bringing you an abundance of opportunities!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The last two years ushered in a massive time of endings along with new beginnings. In 2018, you’re investing your energy, efforts and money carefully and with more commitment. You’re getting clear about what’s important to you and who you want by your side! You might pursue an important spiritual study.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A major milestone is set in motion this year! You’re serious about what you want in life and eager to identify the steps required to achieve these goals. Simply put, you’re in an ambitious frame of mind! Fortunately, you’re making some incredible friends along the way. Carpe diem!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re looking at the big picture and making a map for your longterm future. It's time to move away from situations and mindsets that have been limiting you. You're not going to play second fiddle anymore! Interesting opportunities on the career front will make you think outside the box and create new connections!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Over the last three years, you have established yourself in your career. Congratulations! It’s likely your title or status also changed in some capacity. Get ready to expand your efforts — joining up with others and sharing your wins with a team! Travel for education is beneficial. Enjoy connecting with likeminded thinkers!

What lies ahead for political leaders in 2018

President Trump:

Key relationships in Donald Trump’s world are being tested as he asserts his power. The material resources and social backing that he’s been accustomed to enjoying might be diminishing somehow. However, money from real estate puts the scales back in balance. He’s pushed to work harder and stand up for his beliefs!

Prime Minister Trudeau: