What's new on Netflix Canada, CraveTV in January

A monthly look at what's scheduled to be added to the catalogues of streaming services Netflix Canada and CraveTV:
TOP PICKS
New seasons of "Grace and Frankie," "Lovesick" and "One Day at a Time" are among the TV titles hitting Netflix this month. On the film side, Netflix will debut "The Open House" (with "13 Reasons Why" actor Dylan Minnette), Jack Black's "The Polka King" and "A Futile and Stupid Gesture," starring Will Forte and Domhnall Gleeson.
CraveTV starts another wave of "Star Trek: Discovery" episodes and the new Showtime drama "The Chi," which stars "Master of None"'s Lena Waithe and rapper Common.
Here are the lists of movies and TV shows expected in January. Release dates are subject to change.
NETFLIX
Jan. 1
13 Minutes
Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
Anne With An E (season 1)
The Babadook
Camp Cool Kids
Chonda Pierce: Enough
Dries
Eastsiders (season 3)
Functional Fitness
Glace (season 1)
The Layover
Lovesick (season 3)
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Murder on the Cape
Not Alone
Open Season: Scared Silly
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season 1)
Planetarium
The Rehearsal
Splash and Bubbles (season 1)
Super Dark Times
Superbad
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Unleashed
The Vault
Jan. 2
Cheapest Weddings (season 1)
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Mustang Island
Rent
Shameless (U.S.) (season 7)
Zumbo's Just Desserts (season 1)
Jan. 3
6 Days
A Ghost Story
Jan. 5
All Eyez on Me
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections
Devilman Crybaby (season 1)
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (season 2)
Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha
Rotten
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Jan. 6
House of Z
The Journey
Killing Ground
Jan. 10
Alejandro Riano Especial de stand up
Jan. 12
Boyka: Undisputed
Disjointed - Part 2
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Somebody Feed Phil
Jan. 14
Carol
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
Jan. 15
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
Rip Tide
Unrest
Jan. 16
Helix (seasons 1-2)
Katt Williams: Great America
Jan. 17
Arango y Sanint: Riase El Show
Jan. 18
The 5th Wave
Bad Day for the Cut
Dear White People
Dynasty (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Kill the Messenger
Mr. Holmes
Mortdecai
Riverdale (season 2, new episodes weekly)
Spotlight
Tiempos de guerra (season 1)
Jan. 19
Drug Lords (season 1)
Grace and Frankie (season 4)
In the Deep
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (season 1)
Van Helsing (season 2)
Jan. 23
Black Lightning (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Todd Glass: Act Happy
Jan. 24
The Good Catholic
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente asi
Jan. 25
Acts of Vengeance
Suits (season 6)
Jan. 26
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
The Adventures of Puss in Boots (season 6)
Dirty Money
Llama Llama (season 1)
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio... desde el bar
One Day at a Time (season 2)
Sebastian Marcelo Wainraich
Jan. 28
El Ministerio del Tiempo (season 3)
Jan. 29
The Force
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Patient Seventeen
Jan. 30
Babylon Berlin (seasons 1-2)
Retribution (season 1)
Jan. 31
Cars 3
CRAVETV
Jan. 1
Doctor Who (season 10)
Jan. 2
The Beaverton's Year In Review: 2017, The Year That Sadly Was
Jan. 3
Cardinal (season 2, new episodes weekly)
Jan. 5
Broad City (season 4)
Training Day (season 1)
Underground (season 2)
Unsportsmanlike Comedy With Rob Gronkowski
Jan. 7
The Chi (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Jan. 8
Star Trek: Discovery (season 1, new episodes weekly)
After Trek (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Jan. 10
The Launch: Director's Cut (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Jan. 12
Artie Lange: Stench Of Failure
The Beaverton (season 2, new episodes weekly)
The President Show (season 1A)
Sam Smith: Live In London
Jan. 19
Adam Devine's House Party (season 3)
Harry Styles: Live In Manchester
Reign (season 4)
Jan. 21
Counterpart (season 1, new episodes weekly)
Jan. 26
Beware The Slenderman
Pete Davidson: SMD
W5 (season 52, episode 12)
