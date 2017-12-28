Northwestern looks for big win vs. Kentucky at Music City
A
A
Share via Email
No. 20 Northwestern (9-3) vs. Kentucky (7-5), Friday, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN).
Line: Northwestern by 7 1/2
Series Record: Northwestern leads 1-0.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Northwestern can win back-to-back bowl games in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. The Wildcats can also notch a 27th win for their senior class and finish with 10 wins for the third time in six seasons.
Kentucky can win an eighth game in a season for the first time since 2007. A win also would give the Wildcats a winning bowl record as a program.
KEY MATCHUP
Benny Snell Jr. and Northwestern
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Northwestern: RB Justin Jackson. The senior ran for 1,154 yards and nine touchdowns, and he holds school records for rushing yards, touchdowns and all-purpose yards.
Kentucky: QB Stephen Johnson. The senior has taken very good care of the ball with only four interceptions all season. Johnson has thrown for 2,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.
FACTS & FIGURES
Northwestern is playing its 14th bowl all-time but eighth in the last 10 seasons. ... Kentucky is playing in its second straight bowl and 17th bowl all-time. Kentucky is 8-8 in bowls. ... Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has been a part of 12 of the program's bowl games as a player, assistant or head coach. ... Northwestern has won two of its last three bowl games, including a 31-24 upset of then-No. 23 Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl last year. ... Northwestern has won seven straight games. ... Northwestern has won nine games for the ninth time in program history and third under Fitzgerald. ... Northwestern won seven Big Ten games for third time in program history. ... Jackson is sixth in FBS history to top 1,000 yards rushing in four consecutive seasons. Jackson is nation's second-active leading rusher with 5,283 career yards. ... Clayton Thorson is winningest quarterback in Northwestern history at 26-12. ... Northwestern one of 11 FBS teams with five or more players with at least 25 catches. ... Northwestern LB Nate Hall led Big Ten and ranked 13th nationally with 16
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
Most Popular
-
What's in the stars for 2018: What Metro's astrologer has to say about the year ahead
-
Photos: The 'Craziest Lobster' contest draws unusual photos of fishermens' bizarre catches
-
U.S. woman gets $284-billion electric bill, wonders if it's because of Christmas lights
-
Sah-ry about my vowels, eh? The Canadian accent is undergoing a transformation