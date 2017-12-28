Vanity Fair: video mocking Hillary Clinton 'missed the mark'
A
A
LOS ANGELES — Vanity Fair is trying to defuse criticism of a video mocking Hillary Clinton and her presidential aspirations.
In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the online video was an attempt at
Posted last weekend, the video shows editors of Vanity Fair's Hive
Among the suggestions: that Clinton take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.
The backlash included a tweet from actress Patricia Arquette with her own proposal — stop telling women what they should or can do.
