Kentucky's Benny Snell ejected for contact with referee

NASHVILLE — Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. has been ejected from the Music City Bowl after making contact with the referee after a 7-yard loss in the second quarter.

The sophomore had just been smothered by No. 20 Northwestern for a 7-yard loss with 13:01 left in the second quarter Friday. As Snell got up, he appeared to push at referee Chris Coyte of the Pac 12, putting his hands on the referee's right arm. The referee immediately threw the flag and announced Snell was being ejected for contact with an official.