Music City Bowl Winners
Dec. 29, 2017 — Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Dec. 30, 2016 — Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24
Dec. 30, 2015 — Louisville 27, Texas A&M 21
Dec. 30, 2014 — Notre Dame 31, LSU 28
Dec. 30, 2013 — Mississippi 25, Georgia Tech 17
Dec. 31, 2012 — Vanderbilt 38, N.C. State 24
Dec. 30, 2011 — Mississippi St. 23, Wake Forest 17
Dec. 30, 2010 — North Carolina 30, Tennessee 27, 2OT
Dec. 27, 2009 — Clemson 21, Kentucky 13
Dec. 31, 2008 — Vanderbilt 16, Boston College 14
Dec. 31, 2007 — Kentucky 35, Florida St. 28
Dec. 29, 2006 — Kentucky 28, Clemson 20
Dec. 30, 2005 — Virginia 34, Minnesota 31
Dec. 31, 2004 — Minnesota 20, Alabama 16
Dec. 31, 2003 — Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14
Dec. 30, 2002 — Minnesota 29, Arkansas 14
Dec. 28, 2001 — Boston College 20, Georgia 16
Dec. 28, 2000 — West Virginia 49, Mississippi 38
Dec. 29, 1999 — Syracuse 20, Kentucky 13
Dec. 29, 1998 — Virginia Tech 38, Alabama 7
