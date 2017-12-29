Entertainment

Music City Bowl Winners

Dec. 29, 2017 — Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Dec. 30, 2016 — Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Dec. 30, 2015 — Louisville 27, Texas A&M 21

Dec. 30, 2014 — Notre Dame 31, LSU 28

Dec. 30, 2013 — Mississippi 25, Georgia Tech 17

Dec. 31, 2012 — Vanderbilt 38, N.C. State 24

Dec. 30, 2011 — Mississippi St. 23, Wake Forest 17

Dec. 30, 2010 — North Carolina 30, Tennessee 27, 2OT

Dec. 27, 2009 — Clemson 21, Kentucky 13

Dec. 31, 2008 — Vanderbilt 16, Boston College 14

Dec. 31, 2007 — Kentucky 35, Florida St. 28

Dec. 29, 2006 — Kentucky 28, Clemson 20

Dec. 30, 2005 — Virginia 34, Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2004 — Minnesota 20, Alabama 16

Dec. 31, 2003 — Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14

Dec. 30, 2002 — Minnesota 29, Arkansas 14

Dec. 28, 2001 — Boston College 20, Georgia 16

Dec. 28, 2000 — West Virginia 49, Mississippi 38

Dec. 29, 1999 — Syracuse 20, Kentucky 13

Dec. 29, 1998 — Virginia Tech 38, Alabama 7

