Songs by Jay-Z, Harry Styles among Obama's favourites of 2017
LOS ANGELES — Jay-Z, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Chris Stapleton were just some of the artists responsible for Barack Obama's
The former president shared an eclectic list of his
Obama writes that he wanted to continue the tradition he stared during his presidency of sharing his reading and playlists.
His books list includes "Grant," by Ron Chernow, "Exit West," by Moshin Hamid, "Anything is Possible," by Elizabeth Strout and Amy Goldstein's "Janesville: An American Story." Obama also gave a bonus shout-out to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "Coach Wooden and Me."
