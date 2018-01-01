Witherspoon, Rhimes among founders of anti-harassment group
NEW YORK — Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.
The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal
Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.
Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.
