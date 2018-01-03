Box Office Top 20: 'Star Wars' narrowly beats 'Jumanji'
LOS ANGELES — Facing stiff competition from "Jumanji," ''Star Wars: The Last Jedi" just barely topped the box office for the third weekend in a row with $66.8 million in additional earnings across the holiday weekend.
The blockbuster space saga has now earned $531.5 million from North American
In a close second was "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" which brought in $66.3 million in its second weekend in
"Pitch Perfect 3" followed in third place with $21.7 million, while "The Greatest Showman" took fourth place with $20.9 million. Both are in their second weekend in
The animated family pic "Ferdinand" rounded out the top five with $14.9 million.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $66,813,601, 4,232 locations, $15,788 average, $531,511,829, 3 weeks.
2. "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle," Sony, $66,273,753, 3,765 locations, $17,603 average, $185,224,946, 2 weeks.
3. "Pitch Perfect 3," Universal, $21,676,000, 3,468 locations, $6,250 average, $68,166,470, 2 weeks.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $20,906,547, 3,316 locations, $6,305 average, $54,422,533, 2 weeks.
5. "Ferdinand," 20th Century Fox, $14,852,368, 3,337 locations, $4,451 average, $57,012,473, 3 weeks.
6. "Coco," Disney, $10,083,054, 2,104 locations, $4,792 average, $182,455,513, 6 weeks.
7. "All The Money In The World," Sony, $7,214,936, 2,074 locations, $3,479 average, $14,342,632,1 week.
8. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $7,010,765, 943 locations, $7,435 average, $19,658,052, 6 weeks.
9. "Downsizing," Paramount, $6,248,716, 2,664 locations, $2,346 average, $18,707,081, 2 weeks.
10. "Father Figures," Warner Bros., $4,966,173, 2,902 locations, $1,711 average, $14,030,095, 2 weeks.
11. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $4,723,305, 756 locations, $6,248 average, $16,863,460, 5 weeks.
12. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $4,270,824, 1,193 locations, $3,580 average, $122,579,689, 7 weeks.
13. "Molly's Game," STX Entertainment, $3,110,069, 271 locations, $11,476 average, $6,137,582,1 week.
14. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,901,467, 392 locations, $4,851 average, $31,867,480, 9 weeks.
15. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $1,564,203, 1,215 locations, $1,287 average, $225,913,169, 7 weeks.
16. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $1,241,322, 507 locations, $2,448 average, $18,170,124, 5 weeks.
17. "Tiger Zinda Hai," Yash Raj Films, $1,227,405, 284 locations, $4,322 average, $4,878,546, 2 weeks.
18. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $1,202,123, 770 locations, $1,561 average, $102,071,930, 8 weeks.
19. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $1,129,887, 540 locations, $2,092 average, $311,500,126, 9 weeks.
20. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $998,105, 115 locations, $8,679 average, $4,906,868, 6 weeks.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
