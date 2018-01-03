Ellen Page marries New York dance teacher Emma Portner
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Ellen Page is now a married woman.
The 30-year-old star of "Juno," ''Inception" and the recent remake of "Flatliners" wed Emma Portner, who teaches contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.
Page first posted the news Wednesday on Instagram in a photo of the couple's hands showing off wedding bands on their ring fingers. Her publicist later confirmed the union.
In addition to teaching dance, Portner has choreographed for Justin Bieber.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general