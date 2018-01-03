Fred Bass, co-owner of beloved Strand bookstore, dead at 89
NEW YORK — The co-owner of the Strand, one of the country's largest and most beloved independent bookstores, has died.
Fred Bass died Wednesday morning at his home in Manhattan. He was 89. Leigh Altshuler, the Strand's director of communications, said the cause of death was heart failure.
Located in the Union Square
