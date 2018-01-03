Fred Bass, co-owner of beloved Strand bookstore, dead at 89

Located in the Union Square neighbourhood of Manhattan, the sprawling Strand has for decades been a meeting ground for literary obsessives who love poring through its stacks of books inside the store and on tables outside. Bass, who took over the business from his father, had worked in the Strand as a boy and continued coming in regularly until a few months ago. He owned and managed the store, which has the tag line "18 Miles of Books," along with his daughter, Nancy.