Keeping up the Kardashians, 2.0: A primer on the next gen

NEW YORK — They Dream. They Reign. One points North and another is a Saint.

We're talking about the Kardashians 2.0 and their numbers are rising on the regular as the reality TV and makeup mogul family of Ks and Jenners gets busy with a baby boom.

The only ones in the multimillion-dollar matriarchy not interested in procreating at the moment seem to be momager Kris Jenner, who is 62 and has plenty of kids, thank you, and supermodel Kendall Jenner, a 22-year-old whirlwind of runway, editorial and other work that has her travelling practically non-stop.

Kendall's little sister Kylie Jenner had yet to confirm whether she's pregnant with rapper Travis Scott amid rumours the two are yo-yoing, on again-off again style. But OG older sib Kim Kardashian West, who launched them all with a sex tape a decade ago, has been sharing for weeks about her third child with rapper Kanye West. Their No. 3 is expected soon via surrogate after potentially life-threatening complications with Kim's two pregnancies.

The most recent baby bombshell came from Khloe Kardashian, who just days before Christmas posted a sweet black-and-white belly shot on Instagram with basketball boyfriend Tristan Thompson that served as their announcement, earning more than 8 million likes.

Oldest sister Kourtney was swept into the is-she-PG vortex early on and has mentioned on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" more than once that she'd like to add at least one child to her existing three with ex but never married to baby daddy Scott Disick.

This time around, it appears Kourt — the petitest Kardashian — might have merely eaten a large meal at some point or gone through photo editing heck on social media at the hands of creepy bump watchers.

So what about all those second-gen little ones already on this planet? Their numbers have grown, so while we're waiting for the next round here's a little primer of who belongs to whom:

ROB KARDASHIAN'S DREAM

Between all those photos promoting his sock line on Twitter, bro Rob has been a prolific dad machine of adorable snaps of his baby daughter Dream Renee, born Nov. 10, 2016, to Blac Chyna. Aside: Blac Chyna has an older son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga, the former significant other of Kylie. Further aside: Rob and Blac Chyna are no longer together and never married.

KIM KARDASHIAN'S TWO

There's North West, born June 15, 2013, and baby brother Saint, who came along Dec. 5, 2015. Both belong to hubby Kanye. Among Kim's pregnancy issues was a condition that had the placenta growing into her uterus. She also suffered from preeclampsia, a serious condition marked by high blood pressure. She struggled through placenta accreta again with Saint.

KOURTNEY'S BROOD