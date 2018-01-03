Roku to chime in with voice-controlled assistant
SAN FRANCISCO — Roku plans to add a voice-controlled digital assistant to its streaming TV players in an attempt to catch up with Google, Apple and Amazon.
Roku's voice capabilities are currently limited to performing search requests and launching apps. The assistant will be able to field broader requests about video, music and other tasks tied to entertainment.
Still, that's a much narrower scope than the assistants already available from its bigger rivals in the battle to build digital command
Roku could fall even further behind before its assistant reaches home. Although it was announced Wednesday, the assistant won't be released until this fall as part of a software update.
