Showtime is keeping 'Circus' political show minus Halperin
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Showtime says it is keeping its political series "The Circus" alive despite the loss of co-host Mark Halperin on sexual misconduct charges.
Halperin, who also lost his job at NBC News when reports surfaced of lewd advances against women while he worked at ABC News, is being replaced by Alex Wagner. She's a political reporter for CBS News and The Atlantic, and will join holdover hosts John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.
The series explores the characters and strategies of politics, and this year will focus on the upcoming mid-year elections.
"The Circus" returns on Showtime on April 15.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general