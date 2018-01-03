Sony Pictures plans to release Slender Man movie
A
A
Share via Email
MADISON, Wis. — Sony Pictures plans to release a "Slender Man" movie this spring, featuring the horror character that inspired two Wisconsin girls to nearly kill their classmate.
The movie is set for a May 18 release. Slender Man has appeared in video games and online stories, but the Sony production marks the first full-length feature built around the character. The picture is directed by Sylvain White, who also helmed 2007's "Stomp the Yard," and stars Javier Botet as Slender Man.
The studio released a trailer Wednesday. It's unclear from the preview whether the movie will include any elements from the Wisconsin case, but in one scene a wall is covered with drawings of Slender Man that resemble sketches one of the girls, Morgan Geyser, drew. Other scenes show Slender Man stalking a girl in the woods and a girl stabbing herself in the head with a scalpel in school, showering a classmate with blood.
Geyser and Anissa Weier lured classmate Payton Leutner to a wooded Waukesha park in 2014. There Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times, narrowly missing her heart, while Weier urged her on. Leutner managed to crawl out of the woods to a path where a passing bicyclist found her. She survived the attack.
Geyser and Weier told detectives they had to kill Leutner to prove to Slender Man that they were worthy of being his servants as well as protect their families from him. All three girls were 12 years old at the time of the attack.
Geyser, now 15, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors, who have asked she get at least 40 years in a mental hospital when she's sentenced in February. Weier, now 16, was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution last month after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide.
Geyser and Weier's attorneys didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment about the movie. Neither did a spokesman for Leutner's family.
Slender Man has been cited as a factor in other crimes. Days after the Wisconsin stabbing, a 13-year-old girl in Hamilton County, Ohio, attacked her mother with a knife. The mother told WLWT-TV that she thought the girl was obsessed with Slender Man. In September of that same year, a 14-year-old girl in Port Richey, Florida, set her house on fire. Sheriff's deputies said she started the fire after reading an e-book called "Soul Eater" and reading about Slender Man.
Slender Man was created online by Eric Knudson in 2009 as a mysterious
No one immediately replied to an email sent Wednesday to Sony's general inbox for media inquiries.
___
Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
Most Popular
-
Freezing weather could get worse as 'monster storm' dubbed 'Bomb Cyclone' brews in Atlantic
-
Crown seeks dangerous offender status for Halifax crime figure Jimmy Melvin Jr.
-
Complaints mount as TD Bank's online brokerage service faces outage
-
Snowfall warning issued for Halifax, lengthy power outages possible