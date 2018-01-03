Thieves steal famed Al Thani jewels from Venice exhibit

ROME — Thieves have stolen precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on exhibit at Venice's Doge's Palace.

News reports say the thieves grabbed a golden, jeweled brooch and a pair of earrings Wednesday and escaped by blending in with the crowd and delaying the triggering of the alarm.

The exhibit, "Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas," was due to close Wednesday at the Palazzo Ducale, one of Venice's top museums on the edge of St. Mark's Square.

The Al Thani Collection is a renowned travelling exhibition of Indian and Indian-inspired jewelry and precious stones assembled by Qatar's Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani.