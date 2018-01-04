Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga to perform at Grammy Awards

NEW YORK — Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town and Pink will perform at the 60th Grammy Awards, which will also feature Broadway musical tributes by Patti LuPone and Ben Platt in honour of the show's return to New York City.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday the first round of performers for the Jan. 28 awards show, held live from Madison Square Garden.

Gambino will make his Grammy stage debut after being nominated for five awards, including album of the year and record of the year.