Ed Sheeran helps music industry hit a high note in 2017
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran's album "Divide" was the most popular album of 2017, helping the music industry enjoy a growth spurt during the year, according to Nielsen Music.
Sheeran's blockbuster album sold 2.764 million equivalent album units, which takes into account traditional album sales, downloads and streaming tracks. Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." was next and Taylor Swift's "Reputation" was in No. 3.
Nielsen Music reports overall consumption of albums and songs grew 12.5
Vinyl album sales increased for the 12th consecutive year to reach a record 14.3M units. The biggest song of the year, in terms of total activity was the version of "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
Most Popular
-
Fed-up passenger tired of waiting to disembark climbs onto wing through emergency exit
-
Canadian actress Ellen Page marries New York dance teacher Emma Portner
-
Schools, businesses shuttered as Atlantic Canada braces for powerful storm
-
Young girl hit by vehicle after running out into traffic: Halifax police