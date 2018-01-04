And now our watch begins: Game of Thrones won't return until 2019
The much-hyped season 7 finale aired in August 2017; HBO hasn't given a reason for the long layover.
The end is not near for Game of Thrones.
The final, six-episode season won’t air until 2019, HBO confirmed on Thursday.
No reason was given by the cable network for the delay in a “media note” it released. But online speculation is that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss want to take their time with the show’s final six instalments, which are expected to film into the summer, according to EW.com
This will be the longest break yet for fans of the fantasy series based on the novels of George R.R. Martin.
The Season 7 finale aired Aug. 26, 2017, so it will be at least 16 months-plus before we lay eyes on another dragon or White Walker.
The longest layover previously was almost 13 months between the Season 6 finale and Season 7 debut.
