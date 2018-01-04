PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 12/31/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "Year One" by Nora roberts (St. Martin's)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

6. "The Wanted" by Robert Crais (Putnam)

7. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)

9. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

11. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

13. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

14. "Death at Numering" by Griffin/Butterworth (Putnam)

15. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

3. "Obama" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

4. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

6. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

7. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

8. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

9. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

10. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

11. "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferris (HMH)

12. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (W)

13. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street)

14. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Never Never" by James Patterson (Vision)

2. "Need to Know" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

3. "Any Dream Will Do" by Debboe Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "Preacher's Kill" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

4. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

6. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

7. "Mississippi Blood" by Greg Iles (Morrow)

8. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

9. "The Pines of Winder Ranch" by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

10. "An Engagement in Seattle" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. "Man Overboard" by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

12. "Cowboy Country" by Miller/Fossen (HQN)

13. "12 Strong" by Doug Stanton (Pocket)

14. "Man in Control" by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

15. "Final Scream" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

4. "The Whole30 Day by Day" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

5. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

6. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

7. "Twisted" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

8. "16th Seduction" by Patterson/Paetro (Grand Central)

9. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. "Instant Pot Cookbook" (HMH)

11. "Pachinko" (National Book Award) by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

13. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (Griffin)

14. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

15. "The Black Book" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)