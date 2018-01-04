UK ponders what to do with homeless ahead of royal wedding
LONDON — A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people and beggars in the well-to-do English town of Windsor.
Homeless charities are reacting angrily to borough
They reject his assertion that the homeless in Windsor are living on the streets by choice, a view expressed in a letter Dudley sent to police and to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. Greg Beales, a spokesman for Shelter, says Thursday that punishing the homeless is "totally counter-productive."
Dudley says beggars and homeless people are creating a "hostile atmosphere" in Windsor.
