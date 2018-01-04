WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 31.

FICTION

1. "Dog Man and Cat Kid" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

4. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

6. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

7. "Dork Diaries 12" by Rachel Renée Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

8. "Year One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

9. "Wonder" (movie tie-in) by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

10. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Dell)

NONFICTION

1. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. "The Wisdonm of Sundays" by Oprah winfrey (Flatiron Books)

3. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

4. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin)

5. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

7. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin)

8. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

10. "Star Wars The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary" by Pablo Hidalgo (DK Publishing)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. "The People vs. Alex Cross " by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

3. "Twisted" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

4. "The Wanted" by Robert Crais (Penguin)

5. "The Alice Network" by Kate Quuinn (HarperCollins)

6. "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker" by E.L. James (Knopf Doubleday)

7. "American Gods" by Neil Gaiman (HarperCollins)

8. "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins)

9. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "The Hideaway" by Lauren K. Denton (Thomas Nelson)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Hidden Figures" by Margot Lee Shetterly (HarperCollins)

2. "The Little Book of Mindfulness" by Dr. Patrizia Collard (Octopus Books)

3. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

4. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris (HarperCollins)

5. "Kindness Boomerang" by Orly Wahba (Flatiron Books)

6. "Make Your Bed" by Admiral William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Uninvited" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

8. "The Radium Girls" by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks)

9. "Thanks, Obama" by David Litt (HarperCollins)

10. "Modern Romance" by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klineberg (Penguin)