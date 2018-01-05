Ava DuVernay, 'Get Out' to be honoured by producers guild
A
A
LOS ANGELES — The horror film "Get Out" and industry multitasker Ava DuVernay will receive special
The movie co-produced by Jordan Peele is also among 11 film nominees. It was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. DuVernay, a producer, director and screenwriter, will receive the Visionary Award, according to a guild statement.
Other nominees for the top film producer category: "The Big Sick"; "Call Me by Your Name"; "Dunkirk"; "I, Tonya"; "Lady Bird"; "Molly's Game"; "The Post"; "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; and "Wonder Woman."
Nominees for dramatic TV series are "Big Little Lies," Season 1; "The Crown," Season 2; "Game of Thrones," Season 7; "The Handmaid's Tale," Season 1; and "Stranger Things," Season 2.
Animated film nominees are: "The Boss Baby"; "Coco"; "Despicable Me 3"; "Ferdinand"; and "The Lego Batman Movie."
In the TV comedy series category, nominees are: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Season 9; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Season 1; "Master of None," Season 2; "Silicon Valley," Season 4; and "Veep," Season 6.
The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
