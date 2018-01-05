Entertainment

Ava DuVernay, 'Get Out' to be honoured by producers guild

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from, "Get Out." The Producers Guild of America says it has chosen the horror film and producer-screenwriter-director Ava DuVernay for special honors. ‚ÄúGet Out,‚Äù co-produced by Jordan Peele, was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. It‚Äôs also among 11 nominees for the top film category. The guild will hold its annual ceremony Jan. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES — The horror film "Get Out" and industry multitasker Ava DuVernay will receive special honours at the Producers Guild of America awards, the group announced Friday.

The movie co-produced by Jordan Peele is also among 11 film nominees. It was picked for the guild's Stanley Kramer Award. DuVernay, a producer, director and screenwriter, will receive the Visionary Award, according to a guild statement.

Other nominees for the top film producer category: "The Big Sick"; "Call Me by Your Name"; "Dunkirk"; "I, Tonya"; "Lady Bird"; "Molly's Game"; "The Post"; "The Shape of Water"; "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; and "Wonder Woman."

Nominees for dramatic TV series are "Big Little Lies," Season 1; "The Crown," Season 2; "Game of Thrones," Season 7; "The Handmaid's Tale," Season 1; and "Stranger Things," Season 2.

Animated film nominees are: "The Boss Baby"; "Coco"; "Despicable Me 3"; "Ferdinand"; and "The Lego Batman Movie."

In the TV comedy series category, nominees are: "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Season 9; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Season 1; "Master of None," Season 2; "Silicon Valley," Season 4; and "Veep," Season 6.

The awards ceremony will be held Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

